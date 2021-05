Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Elijah James Jimison, son of Jocelyn Jimison of Buhl, was born April 29, 2021.

Chandler Wade Hope, son of Naomi Hope and Bryon Hope of Wendell, was born April 30, 2021.

Dalilah Garibo, daughter of Oralia Camacho and Marcos Garibo of Twin Falls, was born April 30, 2021.

Titan Raefe Hall, son of Collette Hall and Jett Hall of Jerome, was born April 30, 2021.

Jasper Lee Owsley, son of Shantelle Davenport and Austin Owsley of Hagerman, was born May 1, 2021.

Naomi Aspen Mariann Ness, daughter of Aliyah Rose Ness and Shaun Beathan Conger of Twin Falls, was born May 3, 2021.

Jerzey Mae Fennewald, daughter of Jayda Mae Savage and Jackson Fennewald of Buhl, was born May 3, 2021.

Azael Arias, son of Daisy Lopez and Sergio Arias Luna of Jerome, was born May 3, 2021.

Wesley Clyde Derbidge, son of Hailey Derbidge and Parker Derbidge of Twin Falls, was born May 4, 2021.

Genesis Langure Granados, daughter of Magaly Granados and Jonathan Arturo Langure Zavala of Jerome, was born May 5, 2021.

