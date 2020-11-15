Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Kai Ridley Leavitt, son of Nicole Leavitt and Dylan Leavitt of Kimberly, was born Nov. 5, 2020.
Javier Isaiah Rojas Jaimes and Gabriel Isaac Rojas Jaimes, sons of Angelica Jaimes Zagal and Pedro Rojas Gomez of Jerome, were born Nov. 5, 2020.
Christopher Hays, son of Sierra Straub and Sebastian Hays of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 5, 2020.
Ezra Tanner Rencher, son of Marissa Rencher and Tanner Rencher of Rupert, was born Nov. 6, 2020.
Paisley Ann Lee, daughter of Amelia Rose Lee and Camron Dale Lee of Fairfield, was born Nov. 6, 2020.
Dakota Lee Ann Westlake, daughter of Sara Carrissa Yvonne Kay Westlake of Gooding, was born Nov. 7, 2020.
Livea Janice Young, daughter of Jacy McDonald and Joshua Young of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 8, 2020.
Capri Noelia Rendo-Ramirez, daughter of Imari Ramirez-Cabral and Christopher Michael Rendo Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 8, 2020.
Genesis Marie Osorio Magallon, daughter of Noelia Magallon and Axel Orlando Osorio Garcia of Jerome, was born Nov. 9, 2020.
Ezekiel Joseph Celic, son of Angelica Hernandez and Faris Celic of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 9, 2020.
Isaac Gale Sandridge, son of Sarah Sandridge and Mark Sandridge of Jerome, was born Nov. 9, 2020.
Koroush Abdoos, daughter of Asiyeh Akbari and Omid Abdoos of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 10, 2020.
Maximiliano Sotelo, son of Dania Sotelo and Rolando Lopez of Hansen, was born Nov. 10, 2020.
Jessie JoAnn Hitesman, daughter of Katie Hitesman of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 11, 2020.
Ty Wyatt Bowen, son of Ashley Bowen and Jordan Bowen of Oakley, was born Nov. 11, 2020.
Evelyn Deborah Patrick, daughter of Kayla Patrick and Dustin Patrick of Kimberly, was born Nov. 11, 2020.
William Oliver Wargo, son of Jessica Corle and Chris Wargo of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 11, 2020.
