Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Kai Ridley Leavitt, son of Nicole Leavitt and Dylan Leavitt of Kimberly, was born Nov. 5, 2020.

Javier Isaiah Rojas Jaimes and Gabriel Isaac Rojas Jaimes, sons of Angelica Jaimes Zagal and Pedro Rojas Gomez of Jerome, were born Nov. 5, 2020.

Christopher Hays, son of Sierra Straub and Sebastian Hays of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 5, 2020.

Ezra Tanner Rencher, son of Marissa Rencher and Tanner Rencher of Rupert, was born Nov. 6, 2020.

Paisley Ann Lee, daughter of Amelia Rose Lee and Camron Dale Lee of Fairfield, was born Nov. 6, 2020.

Dakota Lee Ann Westlake, daughter of Sara Carrissa Yvonne Kay Westlake of Gooding, was born Nov. 7, 2020.

Livea Janice Young, daughter of Jacy McDonald and Joshua Young of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 8, 2020.

Capri Noelia Rendo-Ramirez, daughter of Imari Ramirez-Cabral and Christopher Michael Rendo Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 8, 2020.