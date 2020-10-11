Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Elliott Zay Martinez, son of Kassie Shipp and Cameron Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 30, 2020.
Piper Vincy Hughes, daughter of Nichole Dawn Hughes and Todd J. Hughes of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 30, 2020.
Paige Lynn Hartwell, daughter of Rachael Pierce and Aaron Hartwell of Buhl, was born Sept. 30, 2020.
Jade Loba Alvarado, daughter of Ariel Alvarado and Daniel Alvarado of Jerome, was born Oct. 1, 2020.
Jozlynn Lyric Bernal, daughter of Carla Bernal and Raquel Bernal of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 1, 2020.
Kara Zerga, daughter of Jessica Zerga and Ronald Zerga Jr. of Kimberly, was born Oct. 1, 2020.
Esme Raelynn Nixon, daughter of Calli Nixon and Austin Nixon of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 1, 2020.
Brielle Ann Phelps, daughter of Danalee Phelps and Benjamin Phelps of Burley, was born Oct. 2, 2020.
Arthur John-Robertson Fox, son of Emma Lou Fox and Robertson Langley Fox of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 2, 2020.
Kyson Christopher Harris, son of Kasey Weeks and Anthony Harris of Buhl, was born Oct. 3, 2020.
Adelina Vasquez, daughter of Ashley Alejandra Cordova and Miguel Vasquez of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 3, 2020.
Alton Wallace Burtis, son of Shaylynn Burtis and Charles Burtis of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 5, 2020.
Ray Anders Cazeau, son of Erika Cazeau and Jordan Cazeau of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 5, 2020.
Olivia Joan Boyd, daughter of Chloe Michele Robinson and Brant John Boyd of Hailey, was born Oct. 6, 2020.
Aric Korbyn-Jimmy Limon, son of Stacy Louise Dutt and Fernando Limon of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 6, 2020.
Paisley Mary-Michaela Harmon and Payton Thelma-Louise Harmon, daughters of Nikki Harmon and Jason Harmon of Twin Falls, were born Oct. 6, 2020.
Haisley Ann Wood, daughter of McKenzie Cruson and Brayden Wood of Jerome, was born Oct. 7, 2020.
Bexlee Sue Heward, daughter of Jasmine Heward and Colby Heward of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 7, 2020.
Lilythine Vineena Kessler, daughter of Areena KyAnne Campos-R and Vincent Lee Kessler of Jerome, was born Oct. 7, 2020.
