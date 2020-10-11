Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Elliott Zay Martinez, son of Kassie Shipp and Cameron Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 30, 2020.

Piper Vincy Hughes, daughter of Nichole Dawn Hughes and Todd J. Hughes of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 30, 2020.

Paige Lynn Hartwell, daughter of Rachael Pierce and Aaron Hartwell of Buhl, was born Sept. 30, 2020.

Jade Loba Alvarado, daughter of Ariel Alvarado and Daniel Alvarado of Jerome, was born Oct. 1, 2020.

Jozlynn Lyric Bernal, daughter of Carla Bernal and Raquel Bernal of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 1, 2020.

Kara Zerga, daughter of Jessica Zerga and Ronald Zerga Jr. of Kimberly, was born Oct. 1, 2020.

Esme Raelynn Nixon, daughter of Calli Nixon and Austin Nixon of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 1, 2020.

Brielle Ann Phelps, daughter of Danalee Phelps and Benjamin Phelps of Burley, was born Oct. 2, 2020.

Arthur John-Robertson Fox, son of Emma Lou Fox and Robertson Langley Fox of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 2, 2020.

Kyson Christopher Harris, son of Kasey Weeks and Anthony Harris of Buhl, was born Oct. 3, 2020.