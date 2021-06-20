 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital
St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Leilany Marie Rojas, daughter of Maria Ramirez and Pablo Rojas of Jerome, was born June 8, 2021.

Oliver Thomas Lawrence, son of Jesse Michelle Ruggles and Richard Thomas Lawrence of Twin Falls, was born June 9, 2021.

Melani Adeline Carabez, daughter of Melissa Carabez and Rafael Carabez of Gooding, was born June 10, 2021.

Ethan Alan Bolton, son of Cordelia Bolton and Steve Bolton of Twin Falls, was born June 10, 2021.

Owen James Parnell, son of Morgan Burke and Austin Parnell of Twin Falls, was born June 10, 2021.

Hafizah Harun, daughter of Husnara Binti Mohamad Rafik and Harun Bin Ali of Twin Falls, was born June 11, 2021.

Yanasita Cecilia Trevino, daughter of Jasmine Sparrow and Cyrus Trevino of Twin Falls, was born June 11, 2021.

Adriel Alejandro Pedraza, son of Vanessa Montano Perez and Wilver Alejandro Pedraza Nieto of Jerome, was born June 14, 2021.

Robert Williams, son of Kelly Williams and Mike Williams of Jerome, was born June 14, 2021.

Nova Lilith Nielsen, daughter of Joelle Marlo Robertson and Phillip Benjamin Nielsen of Twin Falls, was born June 15, 2021.

Jessa Rae Mercy Muretisch, daughter of Telcia Muretisch and Jonathan Muretisch of Buhl, was born June 16, 2021.

Liam Philip Kniep, son of Elexis Bell and Cory Kniep of Shoshone, was born June 16, 2021.

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)


