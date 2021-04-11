Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Embrie Wendel-Perez, daughter of Selestina Perez and James Wendel of Burley, was born March 22, 2021.

Frank Thomas Lanham, son of Tanya Lanham and Rob Lanham of Castleford, was born April 1, 2021.

Briella Rose Bates, daughter of Kelsey Franco and Jonathan Bates of Hagerman, was born April 2, 2021.

Arlett Giron, daughter of Nayeli Martinez and Irvin Giron of Buhl, was born April 2, 2021.

Ivy Lee Rosemary Barrios, daughter of Christina Rebolledo and Ray Barrios of Filer, was born April 2, 2021.

Raegan Adele Edie, daughter of Emily Edie and Cody Edie of Jerome, was born April 3, 2021.

Maxx Michael White, son of Kali Anderson and Jared White of Twin Falls, was born April 3, 2021.

Everly Viviana Diaz, daughter of Marina C. Diaz and Isaiah W. Diaz of Twin Falls, was born April 5, 2021.

Finnley Jette Garrard, daughter of Logan Garrard and Kyle Garrard of Burley, was born April 6, 2021.