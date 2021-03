Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Leon Priest Charlton, son of Adria Charlton and Kris Charlton of Declo, was born March 18, 2021.

Bertee Frans Aardema, daughter of Brittney Aardema and Evan Aardema of Twin Falls, was born March 19, 2021.

Rowland James Turbin, son of Brittany Brasil and Chandler Turbin of Shoshone, was born March 19, 2021.

Lilith Dawn Ochoa, daughter of Alejandra Ochoa and Michael Nasura of Twin Falls, was born March 19, 2021.

McKenna Tay Kidd, daughter of Kayla Kidd and Chase Kidd of Twin Falls, was born March 21, 2021.

Ava Lynn Payne, daughter of Rose M. Payne and Alex E. Payne of Twin Falls, was born March 23, 2021.

Sawyer Jae Johnson, daughter of Rylee Johnson and Alex Johnson of Twin Falls, was born March 23, 2021.

Layla Grace Gomez, daughter of Victoria Clifton and Keven Gomez of Twin Falls, was born March 23, 2021.

Otto Robert Westerhold, son of Ashlee Westerhold and Carter Westerhold of Twin Falls, was born March 23, 2021.