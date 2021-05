Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Matthew Kevin Shawn Vanhoozer, son of Celeste Vanhoozer and Kevin Vanhoozer of Wendell, was born May 13, 2021.

Hans Tyler Hougland, son of Allison Hougland and Tyler Hougland of Twin Falls, was born May 13, 2021.

Violet Van Ngo, daughter of Rachelle Ngo and Hao Ngo of Kimberly, was born May 14, 2021.

Aspen Theona Cowen, daughter of Jessica Cowen and KJ Cowen of Jerome, was born May 14, 2021.

Foster Corky Antrim and Fletcher Grace Antrim, son and daughter of Allison Antrim and Marlin Antrim of Kimberly, were born May 14, 2021.

Xavier Adrian Leonardo Luna, son of Erika Craythorn and Estuardo Luna of Wendell, was born May 14, 2021.

Brielle Leta Benkula, daughter of Jessica Kay and Brock Benkula of Twin Falls, was born May 15, 2021.

Ella Mae Balling, daughter of Lexa Balling and Steven Balling of Kimberly, was born May 15, 2021.