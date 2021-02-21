 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births at the Twin Falls hospital
Stork report: Births at the Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Muhammad Sajid Abdullah, son of Nadia Mahjabin Sony and MD Sakhawat Hossain of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 11, 2021.

Remi Reed Aguinaga, son of Jada Carpenter and Ethan Aguinaga of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 12, 2021.

Easton Colt Riggen, son of Lindsey Alicia Williamson and Bronson Bradley Riggen of Jerome, was born Feb. 14, 2021.

Dante Orion Carnell, son of Katelyn I. Carnell and Jayce A. Carnell of Jerome, was born Feb. 15, 2021.

Jason Archer Demmerly, son of Amanda Marie Demmerly and Jason Michael Demmerly of Kimberly, was born Feb. 16, 2021.

Skyelar Kage Zeyer, son of Tiffany Zeyer and Gary Zeyer of Jerome, was born Feb. 16, 2021.

Milan Fonseca, son of Erika Torres and Alfonso Fonseca of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 16, 2021.

Jaxon Ryker Colesell, son of Emily Colesell and Danny Colesell of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 16, 2021.

Easten Jay Butch Baxter, son of Ashley Elaine Greene and Bradley Jay Baxter of Wendell, was born Feb. 17, 2021.

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Today in history: Feb. 21

