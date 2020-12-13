Stork report: Births at the Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Remington Shane Silva, son of Savannah Boguslawski and Gage Silva of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 1, 2020.

Yuliana Rose Bobadilla, daughter of Esmeralda Bobadilla and Tomas Bobadilla Jr. of Bliss, was born Dec. 3, 2020.

Sawyer Alfred Wormsbaker, son of Lexi Williams and Dylan Wormsbaker of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 3, 2020.

Colton Alexander Cottom, son of Shantele Francis and Daniel Cottom of Jerome, was born Dec. 3, 2020.

Alejandra Marie Loya, daughter of Amanda Nicole Matranga and Reynaldo Loya of Hailey, was born Dec. 4, 2020.

Bridgett Hazel Saul, daughter of Maria Saul of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 7, 2020.

Elijah Kane Reed, son of Sarah Johnson and Nezerah Reed or Twin Falls, was born Dec. 7, 2020.

Langh Za Pau, son of Luan Za Pau and Hau Suan Mung of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 7, 2020.

Rhett Daniel Billington, son of Courtney Billington and Daniel Billington of Castleford, was born Dec. 8, 2020.