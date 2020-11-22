 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stork report: Births at the Twin Falls hospital
0 comments

Stork report: Births at the Twin Falls hospital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Stella Haman, daughter of Brooke Russell and Taylor Haman of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 7, 2020.

Jerry Federico Koch, son of Tiffany Bryant and Dallyn Koch of Jerome, was born Nov. 12, 2020.

Amaria Zemira Esme Rico, daughter of Noemi Yudette Dominguez and Marcos Antonio Rico of Jackpot, Nevada, was born Nov. 13, 2020.

Ramiro Jr. Alvarado, son of Ana Cuevas and Jose Ramiro Alvarado of Castleford, was born Nov. 14, 2020.

Mackley Jo Owen, daughter of Dori Owen and Brody Owen of Buhl, was born Nov. 15, 2020.

Callie L. Peavler, daughter of Deborah Peavler and Eric Peavler of Bliss, was born Nov. 16, 2020.

Jackson Anthony Wilson, son of Erica Wilson of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born Nov. 16, 2020.

Lane Robert Michael Stewart, son of Megan Stewart and James Stewart of Buhl, was born Nov. 17, 2020.

Nova Dawn Hope Berlin, daughter of Aurora Dawn Brune and Heath Nicholas Monroe II of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 17, 2020.

Camila Rose Acuna, daughter of Paige Madison Acuna and Joaquin Alejandro Acuna of Kimberly, was born Nov. 17, 2020.

Eliana Lynn Soriano, daughter of Jessica Figueroa and Armando Soriano of Well, Nevada, was born Nov. 18, 2020.

Natalie Herrera Garcia, daughter of Elizandra Garcia Guerrero and Mario Alberto Herrera Garcia of Eden, was born Nov. 18, 2020.

Michael Jay Rodriguez, son of Kristen Rodriguez and Alex Rodriguez of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 18, 2020.

Abdullah Al Saadi, son of Riyam Al Zaidawi and Nawras Al Saadi of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 18, 2020.

Alexa Jaelynn Martinez Ibarra, daughter of Cristal Ibarra and Miguel Martinez of Richfield, was born Nov. 18, 2020.

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again
Local

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

  • Updated

The South Central Public Health District board declined Thursday to implement a mask mandate for the seven counties it covers as the number of deaths from COVID-19 rapidly increases in the area and local hospitals are preparing to ration care as the facilities overflow.

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales
Politics

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales

A request to rezoning land in Jackpot as an adult cannabis district comes before the Elko County Planning Commission on Thursday, but there is still competition for potential marijuana shops in the town on the Idaho-Nevada border.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News