Stork report: Births at the Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Stella Haman, daughter of Brooke Russell and Taylor Haman of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 7, 2020.
Jerry Federico Koch, son of Tiffany Bryant and Dallyn Koch of Jerome, was born Nov. 12, 2020.
Amaria Zemira Esme Rico, daughter of Noemi Yudette Dominguez and Marcos Antonio Rico of Jackpot, Nevada, was born Nov. 13, 2020.
Ramiro Jr. Alvarado, son of Ana Cuevas and Jose Ramiro Alvarado of Castleford, was born Nov. 14, 2020.
Mackley Jo Owen, daughter of Dori Owen and Brody Owen of Buhl, was born Nov. 15, 2020.
Callie L. Peavler, daughter of Deborah Peavler and Eric Peavler of Bliss, was born Nov. 16, 2020.
Jackson Anthony Wilson, son of Erica Wilson of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born Nov. 16, 2020.
Lane Robert Michael Stewart, son of Megan Stewart and James Stewart of Buhl, was born Nov. 17, 2020.
Nova Dawn Hope Berlin, daughter of Aurora Dawn Brune and Heath Nicholas Monroe II of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 17, 2020.
Camila Rose Acuna, daughter of Paige Madison Acuna and Joaquin Alejandro Acuna of Kimberly, was born Nov. 17, 2020.
Eliana Lynn Soriano, daughter of Jessica Figueroa and Armando Soriano of Well, Nevada, was born Nov. 18, 2020.
Natalie Herrera Garcia, daughter of Elizandra Garcia Guerrero and Mario Alberto Herrera Garcia of Eden, was born Nov. 18, 2020.
Michael Jay Rodriguez, son of Kristen Rodriguez and Alex Rodriguez of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 18, 2020.
Abdullah Al Saadi, son of Riyam Al Zaidawi and Nawras Al Saadi of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 18, 2020.
Alexa Jaelynn Martinez Ibarra, daughter of Cristal Ibarra and Miguel Martinez of Richfield, was born Nov. 18, 2020.
