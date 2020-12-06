Stork report: Births at the Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Penelope Lynn Whittaker, daughter of Catalina Hansen and Michael Whittaker of Filer, was born Nov. 24, 2020.
Theryn Gregory Heidemann, son of Ashley Heidemann and Curtis Heidemann of Kimberly, was born Nov. 24, 2020.
Hazel Lynn McClimans, daughter of Jessica Marie McClimans and Gary Lee McClimans Jr. of Jerome, was born Nov. 24, 2020.
Octavia Rose Gamino, daughter of Daphne Rose Gamino and Francisco Ramiro Gamino of Carey, was born Nov. 24, 2020.
Jessica Elaine McEntire, daughter of Andrea McEntire and Mike McEntire of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 24, 2020.
Nora Elizabeth Lugo, daughter of Harli Lugo and Lanie Lugo of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 25, 2020.
Ruby Rosalyn Rojas, daughter of Brandi Keene and Ricky Rojas of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 25, 2020.
Jessie Rain Lovell, daughter of Kaylii Henderson and Jaden Lovell of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 25, 2020.
Izabella Anahi Vargas, daughter of Alexis Dominguez and Vicente Vargas of Jerome, was born Nov. 25, 2020.
Elise Evelynn Doyle, daughter of Catherine Doyle and Andrew Doyle of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 25, 2020.
Jaziel Angel Gonzalez, son of Cerafina Gastelum and Felipe Gonzalez of Buhl, was born Nov. 27, 2020.
Luke Korb, son of Tierra Korb and Caleb Korb of Wendell, was born Nov. 29 2020.
Julio Rafael Zarate, son of Brenda Zarate Villa and Julio Cesar Zarate Hernandez of Jerome, was born Nov. 29, 2020.
Juniper Rae Clawson, daughter of Toni Clawson and Matthew Clawson of Burley, was born Nov. 30, 2020.
Evangeline Ezra Lopez, daughter of Naomi N. Lea and Angel Lopez of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 1, 2020.
Tessa Dee Dimond, daughter of Kelly Dimond and Darin Dimond of Jerome, was born Dec. 2, 2020.
