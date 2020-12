Stork report: Births at the Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Bridger Ryley Henry, son of Ashley Henry and Ryan Henry of Jerome, was born Dec. 17, 2020.

Malikai Andrew Sams, son of Autumn Michaela Hall and Raphael Anthony Roque of Wendell, was born Dec. 17, 2020.

Maxlynn Mae Ward, daughter of Amanda Ward and Adam Ward of Albion, was born Dec. 18, 2020.

Logan Metcalf, son of Hannah Metcalf and Justin Metcalf of Filer, was born Dec. 18, 2020.

Aria Everlee Snarr, daughter of Daniele Snarr and Skyler Snarr of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 18, 2020.

Arielle Shaine Amerson, daughter of Shyanne Rodriguez and Trevor Amerson of Jerome, was born Dec. 18, 2020.

Noah Cain Rheuby, son of Desirae Jordon-Vaccaro and Daniel Rheuby of Jerome, was born Dec. 18, 2020.

Ethan McLean Walsh, son of Heally Walsh and Ryan Walsh of Gooding, was born Dec. 19, 2020.

Rockwell Martin Stock, son of Emily Stock and Spencer Stock of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 21, 2020.

Suttyn Elizabeth Skye Corle, daughter of Alexis Smart and Dalton Corle of Filer, was born Dec. 22, 2020.

