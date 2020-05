Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley ​

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Zyker Winn, son of Margi and Broc Winn of Burley, was born May 12, 2020.

Natanael Enzo Martinez, son of Karen L. Martinez and Fernando C. Martinez of Kimberly, was born May 14, 2020.

MayAnna Lyssette Alvarado, daughter of Mystique Jimenez and Jose Alvarado of Buhl, was born May 14, 2020.

Paxton James Potter, son of Tiffany and Casey Potter of Twin Falls, was born May 15, 2020.

Leeland Monroe Reynolds, son of Miranda and Brandon Reynolds of Buhl, was born May 15, 2020.

Attikus Avery Machuca-Ballard, son of Sara Ballard and Clayton Machuca of Twin Falls, was born May 15, 2020.

Macy James Orr, daughter of Haley Lynn Orr and James Franklin Orr III of Twin Falls, was born May 15, 2020.

Serenity Christine Rackham, daughter of Amber Jimenez of Filer, was born May 15, 2020.

Rustin Walter Lamm, son of Whitney and Robert Lamm of Wendell, was born May 15, 2020.