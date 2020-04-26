Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Eleanor Fern Rosas, daughter of Charity Fern Rosas and Jose Rosas-Muniz of Twin Falls, was born April 15, 2020.

Brianna Sue Andreen, daughter of Desiree James and Russell Andreen of Filer, was born April 15, 2020.

Finnegan Vincent Squatrito, son of Ruth Kennison-Squatrito and Vincent Squatrito of Jackpot, Nevada, was born April 16, 2020.

Jaelynn Sahira Landeros, daughter of Simona and Juan Landeros of Burley, was born April 16, 2020.

Griffin Lewis Bossert, son of Rachele and Will Bossert of Twin Falls, was born April 16, 2020.

Reagan Sage Garrison, daughter of Breanna and Jamie Garrison of Filer, was born April 16, 2020.

Gunner Lincoln Chase, son of Percilla Benavides and Justin Chase of Jerome, was born April 17, 2020.

Scarlett May Sears, daughter of Jerica and Tyler Sears of Jerome, was born April 18, 2020.

Khyri Etzio Duran, son of Matahia Cantu and Reyes Duran of Twin Falls, was born April 18, 2020.