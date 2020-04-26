Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Eleanor Fern Rosas, daughter of Charity Fern Rosas and Jose Rosas-Muniz of Twin Falls, was born April 15, 2020.
Brianna Sue Andreen, daughter of Desiree James and Russell Andreen of Filer, was born April 15, 2020.
Finnegan Vincent Squatrito, son of Ruth Kennison-Squatrito and Vincent Squatrito of Jackpot, Nevada, was born April 16, 2020.
Jaelynn Sahira Landeros, daughter of Simona and Juan Landeros of Burley, was born April 16, 2020.
Griffin Lewis Bossert, son of Rachele and Will Bossert of Twin Falls, was born April 16, 2020.
Reagan Sage Garrison, daughter of Breanna and Jamie Garrison of Filer, was born April 16, 2020.
Gunner Lincoln Chase, son of Percilla Benavides and Justin Chase of Jerome, was born April 17, 2020.
Scarlett May Sears, daughter of Jerica and Tyler Sears of Jerome, was born April 18, 2020.
Khyri Etzio Duran, son of Matahia Cantu and Reyes Duran of Twin Falls, was born April 18, 2020.
Ellianna Hope Bales, daughter of Halee and Vance Bales of Twin Falls, was born April 18, 2020.
Nicolas Paul Garza, son of Cindy Calderon and Daniel Garza of Jerome, was born April 20, 2020.
Amara Faye Aguilar, daughter of Kayleigh Coberly and Omar Aguilar of Jackpot, Nevada, was born April 20, 2020.
Nevaeha Bernay Harrell, daughter of Misty and Trinity Harrell of Twin Falls, was born April 20, 2020.
Mariana May Fagundes, daughter of Sandra Payne and Tiago Fagundes of Buhl, was born April 20, 2020.
Russell Gray Roper, son of Courtney Christine and Rick Lee Roper of Kimberly, was born April 20, 2020.
Cohen James Alexander Miceli, son of Ashley and Douglas Miceli of Twin Falls, was born April 21, 2020.
Dawson Dutch Sharp, son of Tiffany and Michael Sharp of Filer, was born April 21, 2020.
Averey Grace Stevenson, daughter of Vickey Stout and Trever Stevenson of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born April 21, 2020.
Lux Edward Stradivari, son of Callie and Ryu Stradivari of Twin Falls, was born April 21, 2020.
Deklen James Rocha, son of Kayla Jo and Jason Rocha of Jerome, was born April 22, 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.