Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley ​

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
London Ryan Lundgren, daughter of Lexi Lundgren and Ryan Lundgren of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 18, 2020.
Fernando Alfonso Cortez, son of Erica Cortez and Fernando Cortez Gonzalez of Filer, was born Aug. 19, 2020.
Kash Lee Allen Engebretson, son of Stephanie Lynn Kelly Sherman and Cody Allen Engebretson of Kimberly, was born Aug. 19, 2020.
Zailee Shirley Bearce, daughter of Felicity Maxfield and Jason Bearce of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 20, 2020.
John Lee Dunnagan, son of Hollie Sherrill and John Dunnagan of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 20, 2020.
Isaac Arroyo, son of Guadalupe Alvarez and Francisco Arroyo of Paul, was born Aug. 21, 2020.
Karson Koch, son of Shelby Merrell and Andrew Koch of Buhl, was born Aug. 21, 2020.
Paisley Ruby-Florence Schmidt, daughter of Alexandria Hailey Brown and Damian Alfonso Schmidt of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 22, 2020.
Halsey Marie Calbo and Jacob Bradley Calbo Jr. (J.J.), twins, daughter and son of Maura Elyse Lyda and Jacob Bradley Calbo of Twin Falls, were born Aug. 22, 2020.
Helen Grace Callen, daughter of Samantha Miriam Callen and Thomas Jerry Callen of Wendell, was born Aug. 23, 2020.
Clarivette Corona, daughter of Jessica Sauceda and Brian Corona of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2020.
Maycee Gomez, daughter of Alanys Jones and Chase Gomez of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2020.
Thomas Jack Hanchey, son of Lacey Hanchey and David Hanchey of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 25, 2020.
Hennalee Jewel Forney, daughter of Chelsea Schaniel and Cole Forney of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2020.
Elijah Grey Watson, son of Malienah Chester and Kyle Watson of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2020.
Zaylee Jo Stanger, daughter of Katie Rainford and Laton Stanger of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2020.
Jase Lee-Christopher Long, son of Dani Nunnally and Kirby Long of Jerome, was born Aug. 27, 2020.
