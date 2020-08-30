Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley ​

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

London Ryan Lundgren, daughter of Lexi Lundgren and Ryan Lundgren of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 18, 2020.

Fernando Alfonso Cortez, son of Erica Cortez and Fernando Cortez Gonzalez of Filer, was born Aug. 19, 2020.

Kash Lee Allen Engebretson, son of Stephanie Lynn Kelly Sherman and Cody Allen Engebretson of Kimberly, was born Aug. 19, 2020.

Zailee Shirley Bearce, daughter of Felicity Maxfield and Jason Bearce of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 20, 2020.

John Lee Dunnagan, son of Hollie Sherrill and John Dunnagan of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 20, 2020.

Isaac Arroyo, son of Guadalupe Alvarez and Francisco Arroyo of Paul, was born Aug. 21, 2020.

Karson Koch, son of Shelby Merrell and Andrew Koch of Buhl, was born Aug. 21, 2020.

Paisley Ruby-Florence Schmidt, daughter of Alexandria Hailey Brown and Damian Alfonso Schmidt of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 22, 2020.