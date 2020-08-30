 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley ​
0 comments

Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley ​

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Milk, baby bottle, formula
(COURTESY PHOTO)

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

London Ryan Lundgren, daughter of Lexi Lundgren and Ryan Lundgren of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 18, 2020.

Fernando Alfonso Cortez, son of Erica Cortez and Fernando Cortez Gonzalez of Filer, was born Aug. 19, 2020.

Kash Lee Allen Engebretson, son of Stephanie Lynn Kelly Sherman and Cody Allen Engebretson of Kimberly, was born Aug. 19, 2020.

Zailee Shirley Bearce, daughter of Felicity Maxfield and Jason Bearce of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 20, 2020.

John Lee Dunnagan, son of Hollie Sherrill and John Dunnagan of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 20, 2020.

Isaac Arroyo, son of Guadalupe Alvarez and Francisco Arroyo of Paul, was born Aug. 21, 2020.

Karson Koch, son of Shelby Merrell and Andrew Koch of Buhl, was born Aug. 21, 2020.

Paisley Ruby-Florence Schmidt, daughter of Alexandria Hailey Brown and Damian Alfonso Schmidt of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 22, 2020.

Halsey Marie Calbo and Jacob Bradley Calbo Jr. (J.J.), twins, daughter and son of Maura Elyse Lyda and Jacob Bradley Calbo of Twin Falls, were born Aug. 22, 2020.

Helen Grace Callen, daughter of Samantha Miriam Callen and Thomas Jerry Callen of Wendell, was born Aug. 23, 2020.

Clarivette Corona, daughter of Jessica Sauceda and Brian Corona of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2020.

Maycee Gomez, daughter of Alanys Jones and Chase Gomez of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2020.

Thomas Jack Hanchey, son of Lacey Hanchey and David Hanchey of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 25, 2020.

Hennalee Jewel Forney, daughter of Chelsea Schaniel and Cole Forney of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2020.

Elijah Grey Watson, son of Malienah Chester and Kyle Watson of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2020.

Zaylee Jo Stanger, daughter of Katie Rainford and Laton Stanger of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2020.

Jase Lee-Christopher Long, son of Dani Nunnally and Kirby Long of Jerome, was born Aug. 27, 2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Obituary: Robert Aja, Sr.
Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Aja, Sr.

HAGERMAN — Robert Aja, Sr., 88 years old, was born April 19, 1932 in Drake, Arizona, and died August 19, 2020 at his home in Hagerman, Idaho. …

+3
UPDATE: Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus
Politics

UPDATE: Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

  • Updated

Angry spectators who couldn't get into the Idaho House of Representatives for a special session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic Monday shattered a glass door and rushed into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus, including at least one person carrying an assault-style weapon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News