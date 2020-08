Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley ​

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Ania Dayan Martinez Cartagena, daughter of Delmy Yancy Tobias Cartagena and Hector Daniel Martinez Cabrera of Jerome, was born Aug. 5, 2020.

Gary Robert Heidemann III, son of Michelle Faye Heidemann and Gary Robert Heidemann Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 6, 2020.

Joseph Levi Jacobs, son of Melanie Ann Jacobs and Edward Raymond Jacobs Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 7, 2020.

Natalie Katheryn Mason, daughter of Riata and Zach Mason of Buhl, was born Aug. 9, 2020.

Roney Scott Sandoval, son of Angela Welker and Johnny Ringo Sandoval of Wendell, was born Aug. 10, 2020.

Titan Michael Martin, son of Carrigan Khylee Martin and Tyler Michael Martin of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 11, 2020.

Oliver John Perez, son of Deven Perez and Johnny Perez of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 11, 2020.

Lisabell Mary Price, daughter of Leshae Price and Marvin Jones of Hagerman, was born Aug. 12, 2020.

