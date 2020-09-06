 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley ​
Stork report: Births at St. Luke's Magic Valley ​

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Jacquelin Pineda, daughter of Yuliana Vega and Emilio Pineda of Jerome, was born Aug. 27, 2020.

Alexander Joseph Seed and John Paul Seed, twin sons of Camille Marie Seed and Andrew Michael Seed of Twin Falls, were born Aug. 28, 2020.

Taylen Jean Mai, daughter of Meggin Mai and Cody Mai of Buhl, was born Aug. 29, 2020.

Bryson Turner Whalen, son of Sara Leann Whalen and Michael John Whalen, of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 30, 2020.

Kelvin Devon Samuel Rathbun, son of Kellie Rathbun and Kevin Rathbun, of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 30, 2020.

Brynlee Mackenna Adams, daughter of Alyna Neal and Joseph Adams (T.J.), of Jerome, was born Aug. 31, 2020.

Harper Reese Burtenshaw, daughter of Tara Burtenshaw and Ben Burtenshaw, of Gooding, was born Aug. 31, 2020.

Cameron Alan Turnblom, son of Melissa Leavitt Turnblom and Aaron Daniel Turnblom, of Jerome, was born Aug. 31, 2020.

St. Luke’s Jerome

William Alexander Uzonyi, son of Crystal Uzonyi, of Jerome, was born Aug. 29, 2020.

