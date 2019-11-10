{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Aaleyah Mae Bonds, daughter of Juanita Gomez and Everett Bonds of Wendell, was born Nov. 1, 2019.

Elizabeth Faith Larsen, daughter of Teleisa and Jesse Larsen of Jerome, was born Nov. 1, 2019.

Emmie Arrow Williams, daughter of Jessica and Lance Williams of Kimberly, was born Nov. 2, 2019.

Joslie Jo Tomas Aguilar, daughter of Lesly Aguilar and Jose Tomas Hernandez of Buhl, was born Nov. 2, 2019.

Louise Ann Vriesman, daughter of Laura and Brett Vriesman of Kimberly, was born Nov. 2, 2019.

Boston Ray Banyai, son of Kamree Martindale and Raymond Banyai of Filer, was born Nov. 2, 2019.

Ezekeio Ivan Flores, son of Carmen Aleany Flores and Maryelie Jazzmyne Flores of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 2, 2019.

Magnus Alexander Bantea, son of Rentera and Sebastian Bantea of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 4, 2019.

Borden Scott Neff, son of Kristin and Blair Neff of Jerome, was born Nov. 4, 2019.

West Drew Henderson, son of Caitlyn and Andrew Henderson of Filer, was born Nov. 4, 2019.

Aria Gonzalez, daughter of Nora and Lupe Gonzalez of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 5, 2019.

Adele Maria Geslison, daughter of Maria Jean and Richard Byron Geslison of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 5, 2019.

Gemma Louise Verras, daughter of Sarah Diane and Theodore James Verras of Elko, Nevada, was born Nov. 6, 2019.

Colt Michael Grisenti, son of Crystal and Shawn Grisenti of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 6, 2019.

Rowin Martinez, son of Marisa and Daniel Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 7, 2019.

