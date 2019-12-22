St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Brack Nelson Jaynes, son of Sara Kidd and Brack Jaynes of Buhl, was born Dec. 12, 2019.
Oliver Michael Scott Marquez, son of Nina Marie and Christopher Marquez of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 13, 2019.
Nicolas Mateo Cortez, son of Stephanie Contreras and Luis Cortez of Bliss, was born Dec. 14, 2019.
Levin Eliel Alvarez, son of Jeniffer Zavala and Mario Alvarez of Jerome, was born Dec. 14, 2019.
Charleston Emanuel Reed, son of Brianna Bodily Reed and Keaton Thomas Reed of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 15, 2019.
Sutton Oleta Sharp, daughter of Ryann Michelle and Austin Don Sharp of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 15, 2019.
Peter James “P.J.” Shawver, son of Erika and J.J. Shawver of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 15, 2019.
Natan Musie Mebrahtu, son of Meron Tsegay and Musie Kidane of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 16, 2019.
Bryce Emerson Lessly, son of Trisha Lessly of Wendell, was born Dec. 16, 2019.
Hazel Grace Craig, daughter of Jordan Carr and Steven Craig of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 17, 2019.
Sophia Ramirez-Solis, daughter of Mallory Solis and Alejandro Ramirez of Jerome, was born Dec. 17, 2019.
Cruz Manuel Sanchez, son of Rebecca Schroeder and Alejandro Sanchez of Buhl, was born Dec. 17, 2019.
Clarita Astara Lopez, daughter of Naomi Lea and Angel Julio Cesar Lopez Sandoval of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 17, 2019.
Dylan May Pirtle, daughter of Makenzie and Marshall Pirtle of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 18, 2019.
Jonah Joshua Thurston, son of Liz and Josh Thurston of Rupert, was born Dec. 18, 2019.
