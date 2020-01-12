St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Killian Colson Cordova, son of Greta Hansen and Manuel Cordova of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 31, 2019.
Gabriel Alexander Keeton, son of Esther Casei Musick and Aaron Tucker Keeton of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 31, 2019.
Xayah Fey Hudson, daughter of Katie and Zander Hudson of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 1, 2020.
Zavien Murillo, son of Ana Rangel and Jorge Murillo of Jerome, was born Jan. 2, 2020.
EmmaLee Rose Drury, daughter of Brylee and Noah Drury of Gooding, was born Jan. 2, 2020.
Traeson Graham Wilson, son of Bonnie Renee Kaundart and Davis Graham Wilson of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 3, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Liam Blaine Hammond, son of Kaylee Parker and Ceaton Hammond of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 5, 2020.
Nelly Hinata Ramirez, daughter of Kallie Tori Jones and Luis Antonio Ramirez of Heyburn, was born Jan. 6, 2020.
Asher Eugene Cserepes, son of Lani Jolee Cserepes and Joshua William Eugene Cserepes of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 6, 2020.
Roxzen Crue Rocha, son of Ashley Bates and Jacob Rocha of Wendell, was born Jan. 7, 2020.
Lilly Mae Stephens, daughter of Jennifer Elaine Zarr and Timothy Wayne Stephens of Hansen, was born Jan. 8, 2020.
Monica Cecilia Venegas, daughter of Lorena and Diego Venegas of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 8, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.