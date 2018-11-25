St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Maizee June Davids, daughter of Kyrstin Liberty and Dustin Dern Davids of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 13, 2018.
Preston Shokichi Callen, son of Lauren June and Joshua Michael Callen of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 14, 2018.
Hayez Allen Oros, son of Justine Rose and Matthew Jay Oros of Spring Creek, Nev., was born Nov. 15, 2018.
Laryssa Dawn Thomas, daughter of Whitnee Dawn Ward and John William Thomas of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 15, 2018.
Brooklyn Ashton Guiles, daughter of Britney Erica Silvaz and Chase Andrew Guiles of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 15, 2018.
Oaklie Justin Simmons, daughter of Jessica Stuart Simmons and Justin Hal Simmons of Murtaugh, was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Angel Ezekiel Lopez-Cabral, son of Melissa Joanna Cabral and Miguel Angel Lopez Jr. of Hansen, was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Samuel Lee Madalena, son of Julie Michelle and Morgen Allen Madalena of Filer, was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Sawyer James Huff, son of Cheyanne Marie and Cameron Ray Huff of Wells, Nev., was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Kayden David Alexander Alford, son of Isabelle Clare Jones and Brandon David Alford of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Mylah Valentina Mendoza, daughter of Kelley Mendoza and Denis Orlando Mendoza of Jerome, was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Serenity Kai Dorthyanna Elias, daughter of Brooke Anna Elias and Karlo Krezan Ramos Elias of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Saylor LaRae Peterson, daughter of Jennifer LaRae and Fred Wayne Peterson of Kimberly, was born Nov. 17, 2018.
LiLit Emilivich Melkumov, daughter of Angela Aleksandrovna Melkumov and Emil Borisovich Melkumov of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 17, 2018.
Willow Daun Shurtz, daughter of Daun Susanne Shurtz and Dylan Dean Byrd of Gooding, was born Nov. 17, 2018.
Karcen Eugene Blunt and Kaycen William Blunt, twin sons of Robyn Lynn and Kevin Eugene Blunt of Jerome, were born Nov. 17, 2018.
