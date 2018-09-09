St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Kintyn James Ingalls, son of Kathleen Jeanette Ingalls of Richfield, was born Aug. 28, 2018.
Rosalie Soledad Rosales-Martinez, daughter of Nathaly Martinez and Jonatan Alejandro Rosales of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 30, 2018.
Nixon Jerome Stringam, son of Natasha Linda and Joshua Ted Stringam of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 31, 2018.
Mason Michael Scott Zaun, son of Regina Anne and Joseph Michael Zaun of Wendell, was born Aug. 31, 2018.
Kian Joseph Chans Hoy, son of Arial Evelyn Frank and Nathan Carl Hoy of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 31, 2018.
Axell James Cofer, son of Tammie Lynn Andresen and Seth Scott Cofer of Paul, was born Aug. 31, 2018.
Sophia Marie Egley, daughter of Samantha Doney Egley and Benjamin Fredrick Egley of Kimberly, was born Aug. 31, 2018.
Dawson Jared McKay, son of Lacey Marie McKay of Jerome, was born Aug. 31, 2018.
Yessica Rose Lopez-Reyna, daughter of Jocelyn Reyna and Sergio Lopez of Shoshone, was born Aug. 31, 2018.
Ungwa Isaka and Asukulu Isaka, twin daughter and son of Faila Ramadhani and Isaka Asumani of Twin Falls, were born Aug. 31, 2018.
Huxley James Bowyer, son of Jammie Ann Allison and Coleman Martin Bowyer of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 1, 2018.
Linkin Jude Rowe, son of Cierra Marquinna and Cody Dean Rowe of Filer, was born Sept. 1, 2018.
Oakley James Irwin, daughter of Tenaya Nicole Smith and Christopher James Irwin of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 2, 2018.
GraceLynn Kristine-Marie Few, daughter of Macayla Miklyn Osterhout and Jeffery Ray Few of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 2, 2018.
Ainhoa Gissell Pedraza-Rios, daughter of Larisa Rios Villa and Ismael Pedraza of Jerome, was born Sept. 3, 2018.
Sydney Avonlea Evans, daughter of Katie Melissa Brandon and Aaron Tabor Evans of Filer, was born Sept. 4, 2018.
Willow Ivy Posey, daughter of Jennifer Ann and Jeffrey Scott Posey of Buhl, was born Sept. 4, 2018.
Pablo Leon Cruz, son of Jennifer Roberta Martinez and Pablo Armondo Cruz of Jerome, was born Sept. 4, 2018.
