St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Harmony VeAnn Bennett, daughter of Destiney VeAnn and Dominic Andrew Bennett of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2019.
Colter William-James Henderson, son of Alexsis Danielle Gnagey of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 28, 2019.
Leo James Cortez, son of Shanniece Lynn and Kevin Dwayne Cortez of Hailey, was born March 1, 2019.
Kayson Michael Turnquist, son of Justine Michelle and David Tyler Turnquist of Twin Falls, was born March 1, 2019.
D’Artagnan Benjamin Phelps and Belle Margaret Phelps, twins, son and daughter of Danalee Ann and Benjamin Lee Phelps of Burley, were born March 1, 2019.
Quincey Jo Hubbard, daughter of Tate Ann and Todd Warren Hubbard of Twin Falls, was born March 1, 2019.
Blyth Marie Moore, daughter of Alliyah Marie Clopton and Gage Dylon Moore of Buhl, was born March 3, 2019.
Annabelle Grace Topliff, daughter of Kristen Ann and Seth Kenneth Topliff of Jerome, was born March 3, 2019.
William Gerard Pope, son of Malorie Ann and Brandon Dal Pope of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2019.
Isaiah Silas Arellano, son of Ana Lilia Salto and Eduardo A. Banuelos of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2019.
Nola Grace Maltos, daughter of Shyann Jacoba Maltos and Ryan Adam Maltos of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2019.
Ace Killian Kuntz, son of Justine Diane Potter and Skylor Dean Kuntz of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2019.
Ivy Priscilla Kinch, daughter of Alyson Christina and Bradley Charles Kinch of Kimberly, was born March 5, 2019.
