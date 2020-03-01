Stork report: Births at St. Luke’s Magic Valley

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Hadassah Erynne Joy Millwee, daughter of Mischelle and Bruce Millwee of Buhl, was born Feb. 20, 2020.

Niangh San Kim, daughter of Khawl Hoih and Piang Suan Pau of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 20, 2020.

Camila Guadalupe Ponce Bautista, daughter of Maria Guadalupe Bautista Cruz and Gonzalo Ponce Valencia of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 21, 2020.

Aiden Conrad Emery, son of Aubrey Emery and Creighton Emery of Hazelton, was born Feb. 21, 2020.

Tessa Leeann Ridley, daughter of Meghann Lir’reia Ridley and Casey Robert Ridley of Filer, was born Feb. 22, 2020.

Axl Rae King, son of Chantelle D. King and Brian M. King of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 23, 2020.

Lillian Ruth Lanting, daughter of Brook and Chase Lanting of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 24, 2020.

Kole Mondragon, son of Racheall and Jacob Mondragon of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 24, 2020.

Emilio Zael Vargas, son of Mariah and Rudy Vargas of Gooding, was born Feb. 24, 2020.