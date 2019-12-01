St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Kamilla Lynn Bosh, daughter of Siobhan Williams and Hayden Bosh of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2019.
Henry Richard Wilson, son of Natalie Renee and Jacob Isaiah Wilson of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2019.
Rafael Ruben Khachatrian, son of Lily and Ruben Khachatrian of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Ele May Rhodes, daughter of Stephanie Duncan and Taylor Rhodes of Jerome, was born Nov. 21, 2019.
Orlando King Martinez, son of Lucy and Jose Martinez of Elko, Nevada, was born Nov. 22, 2019.
Jessie Lynn Shockey, daughter of Challis and Zachary Shockey of Kimberly, was born Nov. 22, 2019.
Nyrah Alianna Romero, daughter of Cindy and Luis A. Romero of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 22, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.