Milk, baby bottle, formula
(COURTESY PHOTO)

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Kamilla Lynn Bosh, daughter of Siobhan Williams and Hayden Bosh of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2019.

Henry Richard Wilson, son of Natalie Renee and Jacob Isaiah Wilson of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2019.

Rafael Ruben Khachatrian, son of Lily and Ruben Khachatrian of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2019.

Ele May Rhodes, daughter of Stephanie Duncan and Taylor Rhodes of Jerome, was born Nov. 21, 2019.

Orlando King Martinez, son of Lucy and Jose Martinez of Elko, Nevada, was born Nov. 22, 2019.

Jessie Lynn Shockey, daughter of Challis and Zachary Shockey of Kimberly, was born Nov. 22, 2019.

Nyrah Alianna Romero, daughter of Cindy and Luis A. Romero of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 22, 2019.

