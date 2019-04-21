St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Finnegan Blaise Ragains, son of Kayla Nicole Wangler and Ben Aaron Ragains of Twin Falls, was born April 7, 2019.
Camila Isla Blanco, daughter of Sandra Fragoza and John Carlos Mendez Blanco of Twin Falls, was born April 10, 2019.
Jeremiha Kent Palma, son of Aaliah Lilianna Quiroz and Cesar Fabin Palma of Wendell, was born April 10, 2019.
Lincoln Kayd Black, son of Paige Nicole Ross and Dakota Lee Black of Jerome, was born April 10, 2019.
Auroralee Rose Mulberry, daughter of Ashley Ann and Nicholas Anthony Mulberry of Kimberly, was born April 10, 2019.
Ryder Christopher Cody Zerga, son of Tiffanee Lynnae Tucker and Cody Michael Zerga of Richfield, was born April 11, 2019.
Zara Kelly, daughter of Sierra Amy and Preston Reed Kelly of Wendell, was born April 11, 2019.
Linzy Acevedo Marquez, daughter of Maria Alba Marquez Cerrano and Julio Acevedo Santoyo of Jerome, was born April 11, 2019.
Olivia Marie Florian, daughter of Jessica Lynn and Edward John Florian of Filer, was born April 11, 2019.
Jack Henry Bess, son of Daphine Ray Laughlin and Colt Remington Bess of Buhl, was born April 11, 2019.
Alaya Eve Mendiola, daughter of Reina Felecia Lara and Daniel Mendiola of Twin Falls, was born April 12, 2019.
Jack Thomas-Asmus Ferrero, son of Rachel Josephine-Asmus Ferrero and Peter Thomas Ferrero V of Jerome, was born April 12, 2019.
Cassadee Pearl Schenk, daughter of Jennifer Renee Lewis and Nicholas Alan Schenk of Twin Falls, was born April 13, 2019.
Chris Owen Vargas, son of Maritza Diaz Vargas and Chris Vargas of Twin Falls, was born April 13, 2019.
Hayden M Sallee, daughter of Breanna Nycole and Lee Michael Sallee of Twin Falls, was born April 14, 2019.
Eli Preston Haddox, son of Shauna Lynn and Julius Haddox of Jerome, was April 14, 2019.
Liam Gene Webb, son of Krystle Rae and Doyle Gene Webb Jr. of Buhl, was born April 15, 2019.
Dustin Frank McCullough, son of Danielle Nicole Akers and Airon Micheal McCullough of Twin Falls, was born April 15, 2019.
Elisha Muanamibanga Kim, son of Beatrice Mukamperegwa of Twin Falls, was born April 16, 2019.
