St. Luke’s Magic Valley

McKenley Jane Vance, daughter of Jennifer Lynn and Austin Boyd Vance of Twin Falls, was born April 3, 2019.

Noah Edward Styles, son of Juliann Nephi and Robert Aaron Styles of Twin Falls, was born April 4, 2019.

Kate Ashley Koehn, daughter of Sherlyn Anne and Trent Loren Koehn of Buhl, was born April 4, 2019.

Bexley McKell Mallory, daughter of Emily Jo Ellen and Sheldon Roy Mallory of Twin Falls, was born April 4, 2019.

Dustin Jay Lee Fetterly, son of Kelly Marie Whitehawk and David Fetterly of Twin Falls, was born April 5, 2019.

Stella-Rae Kahokuleaikeala Smith, daughter of Kelli-Anne Kauakanilehua Perreira and Kevin Miles Smith Jr. of Gooding, was born April 5, 2019.

Nevaeh Alicia Mary Bonilla-rivera, daughter of Lacey Lee Dyer and Marvin Bonilla-rivera of Twin Falls, was born April 6, 2019.

Waylon Joseph Kinyon, son of Cammy Jo Kinyon of Castleford, was born April 7, 2019.

Mason James Petersen and Challis Lynn Petersen, twins, son and daughter of Jennifer Lynn Moore and Aaron William Petersen of Castleford, were born April 9, 2019.

Claire Marie Wilmot, daughter of Alexandria Faith and Franklin Foster Wilmot of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2019.

Sarah Mbambu, daughter of Hadija Mbambu of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2019.

Harper Hope Bowers and Ryker Shelton Bowers, twins, daughter and son of Kori Dawn and Tyson Shelton Bowers of Twin Falls, were born April 9, 2019.

