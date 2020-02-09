St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Axyl Ryan Shawver, son of McKayla Joe McAuley and Ryker Lee Shawver of Hazelton, was born Jan. 28, 2020.
Angelica Virginia Orozco Garcia, daughter of Sarah Yahyra Garcia and Emanuel Orozco of Gooding, was born Jan. 29, 2020.
Waylon Allen McClimans, son of Ryan and Caleb McClimans of Hansen, was born Jan. 30, 2020.
Trey Todd Baker, son of Kyndal and Dylon Baker of Kimberly, was born Jan. 30, 2020.
Eileen Rose Sanchez, daughter of Valerie Rodriguez and Oscar Sanchez of Rupert, was born Jan. 30, 2020.
Eliza Scott Waller, daughter of Danielle Waller of Buhl, was born Jan. 31, 2020.
Riggin Michael Hughes, son of Kennedy and Sean Hughes of Buhl, was born Jan. 31, 2020.
Sawyer Elaine Ridley, daughter of Sheri and Alden Ridley of Fairfield, was born Jan. 31, 2020.
Jaxon Jay Haas, son of Tara Allred and Derek Haas of Buhl, was born Feb. 1, 2020.
Finley Nicholas Askew, son of Jessica and Cody Askew of Kimberly, was born Feb. 2, 2020.
Asher Kai Williams-Hewitt, son of Jalea Williams and Ryan Hewitt of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 3, 2020.
Colt Avery Wade, son of JaNeil and Nicolas Wade of Gooding, was born Feb. 4, 2020.
Elias Lee Bergstrom, son of Mikaila Rae Chappa and Babette Bergstrom of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 4, 2020.
Owen Bradley Rice, son of Mackenzie Boyer and Mitchell Rice of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 4, 2020.
