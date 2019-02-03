St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Korben Verne Sandry, son of Nicole Suzanne Moretti and Trenton Nigel Sandry of Buhl, was born Jan. 24, 2019.
Jackston Niklaus Thompson, son of Amber Gail and Bruce Wayne Thompson of Buhl, was born Jan. 24, 2019.
Nathaniel James Milner, son of Amanda Rose Milner of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 25, 2019.
Zachary Michael Lawrence, son of Kylie Rachelle and Bryan Michael Lawrence of Jerome, was born Jan. 25, 2019.
Sailor Hope Dittmeier, daughter of Madison Pauline and Colson Nicholas Dittmeier of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 26, 2019.
Addison Mae Terry, daughter of Talya Jannett and Preston Campbell Terry of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 26, 2019.
Madeline Rose Russelle, daughter of Brittany Michelle and Mark Wesley Russelle of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 26, 2019.
Isaiah Ethan Alvey, son of Samantha Marie Tucker and Tye Kristin Wilson of Fairfield, was born Jan. 26, 2019.
Adrian Emiliano Macias, son of Adriana Ramirez and Samuel Macias of Jerome, was born Jan. 26, 2019.
Morenzo Angel Hurtado, son of Anjelica Rose Cann and Miguel Angel Hurtado of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 28, 2019.
Gino Jacob Jaxton Rich, son of Emily Amber Jensen and Zachary Rich of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 28, 2019.
Daho Lee, son of Yeeun Kwon and Seunghan Lee of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 28, 2019.
Niklaus Bryan Flores-Osburne, son of Angelica Flores and Kenneth Osburne of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 28, 2019.
Tatum Paul Ciocca, daughter of Samantha Jo and Sean Thomas Ciocca of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 29, 2019.
Lucy Louise Miller, daughter of Jenna Louise and Jacob Rex Miller of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 29, 2019.
Hanzala Ahmadzai, son of Fnu Saleha and Mahboob Shah Ahmadzai of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 30, 2019.
Tanley Jayne Vito, daughter of Anna Alicia and Andrew Michael Vito of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 31, 2019.
