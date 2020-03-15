Stork report: Births at St. Luke’s Magic Valley

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Alayna Nicole Maughan, daughter of Halle Nicole Butterfield of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2020.

Claire Rose Alves, daughter of Sarah and John Alves of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2020.

Colt Jason Lloyd Stowell, son of Charlotte and Travis Stowell of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2020.

Aaliyah Zamudio Palomino, daughter of Jaqueline Zamudio Palomino and Gabriel Zamudio Razo of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2020.

Azekiel Joaquin Solis Martinez, son of Angelica Diaz and Pablo Solis Martinez of Buhl, was born March 6, 2020.

Ryland Allen Lindley, son of Renee and Levi Lindley of Twin Falls, was born March 6, 2020.

Alivia Rose Perez, daughter of Brandie and Mario Perez of Burley, was born March 6, 2020.

Moxxon Ezekiel Iniguez, son of Jaicee Watt and Jared Iniguez of Burley, was born March 6, 2020.

Everly Rose Lindsey, daughter of Jessica and Arthur Lindsey of Buhl, was born March 7, 2020.