Stork report: Births at St. Luke’s Magic Valley

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Alayna Nicole Maughan, daughter of Halle Nicole Butterfield of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2020.
Claire Rose Alves, daughter of Sarah and John Alves of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2020.
Colt Jason Lloyd Stowell, son of Charlotte and Travis Stowell of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2020.
Aaliyah Zamudio Palomino, daughter of Jaqueline Zamudio Palomino and Gabriel Zamudio Razo of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2020.
Azekiel Joaquin Solis Martinez, son of Angelica Diaz and Pablo Solis Martinez of Buhl, was born March 6, 2020.
Ryland Allen Lindley, son of Renee and Levi Lindley of Twin Falls, was born March 6, 2020.
Alivia Rose Perez, daughter of Brandie and Mario Perez of Burley, was born March 6, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Moxxon Ezekiel Iniguez, son of Jaicee Watt and Jared Iniguez of Burley, was born March 6, 2020.
Everly Rose Lindsey, daughter of Jessica and Arthur Lindsey of Buhl, was born March 7, 2020.
Persephone Salinas, daughter of Jayleigh Crawford and Manuel Salinas of Gooding, was born March 7, 2020.
Isla Rae Fox, daughter of Natasha and Spencer Fox of Gooding, was born March 8, 2020.
Adalynn Itzel Aguilera Beltran, daughter of Jannette Beltran-Enriquez and Edgar Evaristo Aguilera Gomez of Hollister, was born March 9, 2020.
Wilder James Machado, son of Jessica and Adam Machado of Castleford, was born March 9, 2020.
Savannah Kay Chandler, daughter of Megan Kay and Cody Michael Chandler of Twin Falls, was born March 9, 2020.
Madison Renae Leija and Felicity Ann Leija, twin daughters of Katherine and Thomas Leija of Twin Falls, were born March 10, 2020.
Jaxon David Scott Maxwell, son of Tja and Joseph Maxwell of Kimberly, was born March 10, 2020.