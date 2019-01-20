St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Remington Emiliano Paul Rettew, son of Javonna Kadijah Rettew and Thomas Michael Rettew of Rupert, was born Jan. 10, 2019.
Clark Steven Hawkes, son of Amber Rose and Daniel Blaine Hawkes of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 10, 2019.
Asif Pokhrel, son of Rita Kumari Pokhrel and Laxmi Narayan Pokhrel of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 10, 2019.
Harper Lyn Metcalf, daughter of Hannah Clarissa Metcalf-Mcgee and Justin Lee Metcalf-Mcgee of Filer, was born Jan. 11, 2019.
Benyamin Rasool, son of Fnu Nadia and Mohammad Rasool of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 11, 2019.
Joseph Wolf Wray, son of Destiny Rae-Anne and Jonathan Wayne Wray of Buhl, was born Jan. 12, 2019.
Kathryn Estelle Seefried, daughter of Jeanette Madeline and Patrick Lyle Seefried of Mackay, was born Jan. 12, 2019.
Lillyana Delia Atkinson, daughter of Iridian Guillen and Dylan Russell Atkinson of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 13, 2019.
Ximena Chelsea Velasco, daughter of Norma Alicia Magana Luna and Roberto Velasco of Kimberly, was born Jan. 14, 2019.
Aria ReNae Stewart, daughter of Mckenzie Alexandrea Durfee and Anthony Breck Stewart of Gooding, was born Jan. 14, 2019.
Aiden James Jones, son of Alisha Renee McManus and Nathaniel James Jones of Gooding, was born Jan. 14, 2019.
Phoenix Kathleen Adams, daughter of Kylynn Marie Hoffman and Richard Harold Adams III of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 15, 2019.
Damian Alexander Rosete Ledesma, son of Luz Paulina Ledesma and David Alexander Rosete Cabrera of Wendell, was born Jan. 15, 2019.
Chantry Alan Taylor, son of Shelbie Ann and Colter Theron Taylor of Spring Creek, Nev., was born Jan. 15, 2019.
Rose Alina Villagomez, daughter of Devorah Villagomez and Jose Luis Villagomez Jr. of Wendell, was born Jan. 15, 2019.
