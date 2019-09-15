St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Remington Lanze Casel, son of Michelle Lee and Blake William Casel of Jerome, was born Sept. 1, 2019.
Decker Douglas Jelinek, son of Kayla Rae and Jesse James Jelinek of Jerome, was born Sept. 3, 2019.
Abigail Horting, daughter of Jolene and David Horting of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 4, 2019.
James Philip Bamburg, son of Brittney Nichole and James Eric Bamburg of Hansen, was born Sept. 4, 2019.
Kinzley Marie Wilson, daughter of Jazlyn Marie and Joshua Tate Wilson of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 4, 2019.
Hailey Maria Salazar, daughter of Holly Ann and Jose Luis Salazar of Elko, Nev., was born Sept. 5, 2019.
Enrique “Ricky” Martinez, son of Maya Rebecca and Erick Gabriel Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 5, 2019.
Liz Fernanda Agustin Ramirez, daughter of Norma Gonzalez Agustin and Fernando Martinez Ramirez of Rupert, was born Sept. 5, 2019.
Cooper Leon Purser, son of Rebecca Nicole and Samuel Lee Purser of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 6, 2019.
Trent Vaughn Collins, son of Nicole Marlene and John Allen Collins of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 6, 2019.
Jed Stephen Normand, son of Brittany Maughan Normand and Jeremy Normand of Rupert, was born Sept. 6, 2019.
Corbin Bret Taylor, son of Jessica Lynn and Riley Bret Taylor of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 8, 2019.
Rayland Huffman, son of Heather and Daniel Huffman of Richfield, was born Sept. 8, 2019.
Zaes Zakia Miller, daughter of Emmalee Suzanne and Jonathon Daniel Miller of Hansen, was born Sept. 9, 2019.
Piper Lynn Bulkley, daughter of Taylor Lynn and Kyle Albert Bulkley of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 9, 2019.
