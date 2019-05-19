St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Yamen Yasser Ahmad, son of Selma and Yasser Ahmad of Twin Falls, was born May 8, 2019.
Shayla Rae Hawker, daughter of Shayna Lee Long and Braxton Ross Hawker of Burley, was born May 9, 2019.
Luis Uriel Rosas Juarez, son of Cristina Rosas and Jose Luis Rosas Juarez of Jerome, was born May 9, 2019.
Wilder Nolan Matlock, son of Trudi Jean and Tyler Blake Matlock of Twin Falls, was born May 9, 2019.
Caroline Alyssum Deaton, daughter of Sarah Marie and Taylor Scott Deaton of Twin Falls, was born May 9, 2019.
Dylan Joseph Reagan, son of Gerenia Florendo Reagan and Joseph Anthony Reagan of Twin Falls, was born May 9, 2019.
Amaya Bella Regalado, daughter of Laura Kelley Regalado and Sergio Regalado Jr. of Shoshone, was born May 9, 2019.
Ernesto Martinez Figueroa, son of Briseida Figueroa Pulido and Antonio Jesus Martinez of Jerome, was born May 9, 2019.
Rose Asare Leatherman, daughter of Darline Jutta Acevedo and Ethan Zayneray Leatherman of Buhl, was born May 10, 2019.
Aireana Lynn Marie Goedhart, daughter of Kayla Rene and Samuel Adam Goedhart of Twin Falls, was born May 10, 2019
Soren Remiel Coley, son of Sarah Elizabeth and Jared Hiram Coley of Twin Falls, was born May 10, 2019.
Oaklee Gabriella Munoz, daughter of Alicia Pilar Munoz and Jose Maximino Munoz-Pizano of Declo, was born May 11, 2019.
Clara Heather Crane, daughter of Heather Cook Crane and Levi Joseph Crane of Twin Falls, was born May 12, 2019.
Clark Alden Hauge, son of Alisha Lynn and Jordon Lee Hauge of Twin Falls, was born May 12, 2019.
Justin Cole Raines, son of Ashley RaNee and Tyler Justin Raines of Twin Falls, was born May 12, 2019.
Josephine Marie Pullin, daughter of Megan Louisa and Jedadiah Allen Pullin of Twin Falls, was born May 13, 2019.
Selena Marie Larios, daughter of Marta Idelsa Jones and Juan Jose Larios of Twin Falls, was born May 13, 2019.
