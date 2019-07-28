St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Amaziah Allen Jerome Barnes, son of Krystal Lynn Shanks and Curtis Edwards Barnes Jr. of Twin Falls, was born July 15, 2019.
Memphis Jones Harrod, son of Hayley Christine and Andrew Joseph Harrod of Jerome, was born July 15, 2019.
Nathan Luis Carabez Ramirez, son of Elizabeth Ramirez Alvarez and Luis Diego Carabez Avina of Gooding, was born July 15, 2019.
Weston Taylor Lott, son of Emily Marie and Garrett Taylor Lott of King Hill, was born July 16, 2019.
Abigail Grace Keading, daughter of Jessica Claire and Jake William Keading of Jerome, was born July 16, 2019.
Lynkin Andrew Scott Kaye, son of Jessica Lynn and Wayne William Kaye of Buhl, was born July 18, 2019.
Adelynne Rose Inman, daughter of Sara Ann Barton and Dane Michael Inman of Twin Falls, was born July 18, 2019.
Declan Allen Keading, son of Chandra Lynn and Beau David Keading of Gooding, was born July 18, 2019.
Winzlow Francis Rush, daughter of Audra Nicole Sma and John Donovan Rush of Carey, was born July 19, 2019.
Jameson Raymond Rose, son of Victoria Jane Garcia and Keavin Lewis Rose Jr. of Spring Creek, Nev., was born July 19, 2019.
Elijah Alexander Carkin, son of Jenifer Carol and David Matthew Carkin of Twin Falls, was born July 20, 2019.
Lucy Louise Coggins, daughter of Alison Louise and Kevin Bradley Coggins of Twin Falls, was born July 22, 2019.
Kynlee Rae Anderson, daughter of Jessica Renee and Jacob Lee Anderson of Twin Falls, was born July 23, 2019.
