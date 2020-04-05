Stork report: Births at St. Luke’s Magic Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Rylee Jo Pancheri, daughter of Tammy and Cory Pancheri of Kimberly, was born March 25, 2020.

Jaydahni Maite Gonzalez Mendoza, daughter of Mariela Jamilex Mendoza Montano and Juan Carlos Gonzalez of Jerome, was born March 25, 2020.

Amiyah Jean Woodruff, daughter of Danielle Espitia and John Woodruff of Gooding, was born March 25. 2020.

Sophia Cataleya Miramontes, daughter of Valeria Arizmendi and Raudel Miramontes of Buhl, was born March 26, 2020.

Mitchell Lee Baxter, son of Mandi and Jason Baxter of Rupert, was born March 27, 2020.

Brynlee Ann Miller, daughter of Nikki Ann and Raymond Wayne Miller of Twin Falls, was born March 27, 2020.

Ariana Pacheco, daughter of Lucero Arteaga and Humberto Pacheco of Twin Falls, was born March 27, 2020.

Bailey Harper McCue, daughter of Monica and Jacob McCue of Twin Falls, was born March 27, 2020.