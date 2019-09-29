St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Vada Jade Little, daughter of Elizabeth Ann and Devin Ray Little of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 20, 2019.
Alaia Leticia Macias Cota, daughter of Ana Guadalupe Cota Rodriguez and Fernando Israel Macias Guerra of Wendell, was born Sept. 20, 2019.
Vander Gibbs Hartley, son of Janaye Nicole and Kurt Russell Hartley of Heyburn, was born Sept. 21, 2019.
Ylaria Gloria Rodriguez-Salinas, daughter of Lexus Ann Unique Salinas and Matthew Issac Rodriguez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 22, 2019.
ScarletteRain Juarez, daughter of Maria Patricia Gonzalez and Ozcar Juarez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 23, 2019.
Estiano Koda Palacios Gardner, son of Crista Lynn Palacios and Austin Shawn Gardner of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 23, 2019.
Rhyett Lee Lehman, son of Brinlee Ashton Lehman and Bryson Lee Lehman of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 23, 2019.
Kamara Michael Newell, son of Nellisha Roseann and Steven Michael Newell of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 24, 2019.
Kasyn Kendrick-Gilliano Call, son of Skylar Lyndy Call and Roche Gilliano Grootfaam of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 24, 2019.
Elius Sean Delgado, son of Teresa Isabel Salgado-Fuentes and Sean Delgado of Buhl, was born Sept. 25, 2019.
