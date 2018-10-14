St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Kehlani Marquez, daughter of Michelle Rivera and Oscar Agustin Marquez of Rupert, was born Oct. 5, 2018.
Everett Justin White, son of Heather Michelle and Justin Lawrence White of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 5, 2018.
Theodore Gregory Wasko IV, son of Megan Riley Wasko and Theodore Gregory Wasko III of Buhl, was born Oct. 5, 2018.
Sybil Love Smith, daughter of Elizabeth Love Smith and Samual Jameson Smith of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 5, 2018.
Scarlett Dawn Mitchell, daughter of Alexys Lorraine Mitchell of Jerome, was born Oct. 6, 2018.
Adalynn Ann Horton, daughter of Erica Jane and Daniel Trent Horton of Jerome, was born Oct. 7, 2018.
Carsten Brian Stephenson, son of Jocelyn Larsen Stephenson and Brian Scott Stephenson of Hansen, was born Oct. 7, 2018.
Teresa Sharlyn Ramos Ramirez, daughter of Ana Leticia Ramirez Urtiz and Santos Gabriel Ramos Solorzano of Jerome, was born Oct. 8, 2018.
KaAcin Mark-Paul Kemp, son of Ashley Jean Sartain and Jason Lloyd Kemp of Murtaugh, was born Oct. 8, 2018.
Nixon Harris Bedke, son of Hillary Sarah and Payson Cade Bedke of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 8, 2018.
Kyson Edward Yanez III, son of Jaimie Lyn Whitesides and Alain Edward Yanez Jr. of Kimberly, was born Oct. 9, 2018.
Adalyn Guadalupe Muniz, daughter of Danica Aileen Muniz of Hailey, was born Oct. 10, 2018.
Katalina Cleopatra Bernal, daughter of Sophia Lourdes Salazar-Bernal and Jose Ramon Bernal-Quezada of Jerome, was born Oct. 11, 2018.
Trace William Brubaker, son of Madison Barbara Lea and Eric Lee Brubaker of Buhl, was born Oct. 11, 2018.
