Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Layla Soledad Zacarias, daughter of Ana Gomez and Brandon Zacarias of Shoshone, was born July 10, 2020.

Nicole Freeman, daughter of Brandi and Shane Freeman of Jerome, was born July 12, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Aaryash Majhi, son of Dambar Maya Gurung and Dil Kumar Majhi of Twin Falls, was born July 8, 2020.

Quinley Loyd Bonawitz, son of Alishia Mellott of Twin Falls, was born July 9, 2020.

McCoy James Molitor, son of Ramey and Devon Molitor of Jerome, was born July 10, 2020.

Lora Jean Rhom, daughter of Amy and James Rhom of Filer, was born July 11, 2020.

Oliver Oakley Goff, son of Julie Cranford and Tyler Goff of Bliss, was born July 12, 2020.

Egan Jordan Torrez, son of Katrina and Jordan Torrez of Jerome, was born July 12, 2020.

Mia Dawn Baird, daughter of Hana and Shane Baird of Jerome, was born July 13, 2020.