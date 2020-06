Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Emma Jane Watson, daughter of Raychell Alice Robison and Jeremiah Lee Watson of Jerome, was born May 31, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Amelia Joan Nelsen, daughter of Katie Upchurch and Cade Nelsen of Jerome, was born May 27, 2020.

Adriel Carrillo-Cerna, daughter of Claudia Y. Carrillo Cerna and Juan Carrillo Guerrero of Twin Falls, was born May 27, 2020.

Adrian Pierce Clifton, son of Victoria Clifton and Keven Gomez of Twin Falls, was born May 27, 2020.

Lucy Elizabeth Chandler, daughter of Sarah Dodds Chandler and Jasen Chandler of Twin Falls, was born May 27, 2020.

Avery Michele Santos, daughter of Malarie Pratt and Austin Santos of Burley, was born May 28, 2020.

Esmeralda Ortega, daughter of Alma Rosa Soto Saavedra and Isidro Ortega Hernandez of Dietrich, was born May 28, 2020.

Xavier Ahlm, son of Jessica Rodriguez and Alan Ahlm of Buhl, was born May 28, 2020.