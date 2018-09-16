St. Luke’s Jerome
Herbert Charles Ridge IV, son of Cynthia Richey and Charles Ridge III of Jerome, was born Sept. 6, 2018.
Hazel Alexandra Molt, daughter of Taylor Veronica Bennett of Jerome, was born Sept. 8, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Scarlett Ruth Hernandez, daughter of Dina Jasmeen Rosales and Miguel Angel Hernandez of Jerome, was born Sept. 5, 2018.
Hudson Scott Lee, son of Stephanie Lynn and Christopher Allen Lee of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 5, 2018.
Skyla Marie Medina, daughter of Julianne Elizabeth and Stephen Medina of Jerome, was born Sept. 6, 2018.
Juliana Jimenez Coss, daughter of Myriam Coss Perez and Gustavo Jimenez Mendoza of Jerome, was born Sept. 6, 2018.
Preston Wayne Young, son of Logan Lyn and Mitchell Preston Young of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 7, 2018.
Kyle James Kennedy, son of Kyndra Elizabeth Magee and Aaron Neal Kennedy of Jackpot, Nev., was born Sept. 7, 2018.
Harper Katherine Henslee, daughter of Kelsey Leann and Talyn Mark Henslee of Hagerman, was born Sept. 7, 2018.
Colton Verl Simpson, son of Hayleigh Nicole Simpson and DJ Simpson of Carey, was born Sept. 8, 2018.
Alivia Lynn Hall, daughter of Elizabeth Ann Kendrick-Hall and Joseph Martin Hall of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 9, 2018.
Navie Kay Powlus, daughter of Nicole LaFaun and Jonathon Andrew Powlus of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 9, 2018.
Beau Allen-Loy Peterson, son of Megan Alondra Mitchell and Chase Michael Peterson of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 9, 2018.
Jesse Ralph Alvarez, son of Jessica Marie Ruiz and Ralph Alvarez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 10, 2018.
Rigoberto Ezekiel Ayala-Sarabia, son of Maria Yesenia Ayala and Rigoberto Ezequiel Ayala of Buhl, was born Sept. 10, 2018.
Arya Winter Stark, daughter of Ariel Marie and Robert Lee Stark of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 10, 2018.
Lauren Josephine Kulm, daughter of Michelle Ashley and Mathew Herman Kulm of Jerome, was born Sept. 10, 2018.
Aniyaa Mae Gomez, daughter of Jessica Dominiq Gomez and Aniceto Gomez II of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 10, 2018.
Kamden Douglas-Scott Schindler, son of Brooke Lynn and Eric Louis Schindler of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 11, 2018.
