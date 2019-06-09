St. Luke’s Jerome
Zoey Bell Rasmussen, daughter of Grace Decker and Zack Rasmussen of Hagerman, was born May 31, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Maya LeaAnn Olsen, daughter of Amber Lea’Ann and Albert Lane Olsen of Heyburn, was born May 30, 2019.
Taelor Alexis Marie McDaniel-Quintero, daughter of Sadisha Nicole Kia Shuree McDaniel and Abelino Leon-Quintero of Buhl, was born May 30, 2019.
Maximiliano Valdez-Garcia, son of Erica Marie Valdez and Juan Carlos Valdez Valencia of Gooding, was born May 31, 2019.
Christopher Daniel Martinez Ibarra, son of Cristal Ibarra Juarez and Miguel Angel Martinez of Richfield, was born June 1, 2019.
Maisie Reign Riggen, daughter of Kelsey Roxane Reynolds and Timothy James Riggen of Twin Falls, was born June 2, 2019.
Bonnie Manuel Aguilar Rivas, son of Janine Lizeth Rivas Carrillo and Bonifacio Aguilar Gonzales of Gooding, was born June 3, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.