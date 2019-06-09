{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Zoey Bell Rasmussen, daughter of Grace Decker and Zack Rasmussen of Hagerman, was born May 31, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Maya LeaAnn Olsen, daughter of Amber Lea’Ann and Albert Lane Olsen of Heyburn, was born May 30, 2019.

Taelor Alexis Marie McDaniel-Quintero, daughter of Sadisha Nicole Kia Shuree McDaniel and Abelino Leon-Quintero of Buhl, was born May 30, 2019.

Maximiliano Valdez-Garcia, son of Erica Marie Valdez and Juan Carlos Valdez Valencia of Gooding, was born May 31, 2019.

Christopher Daniel Martinez Ibarra, son of Cristal Ibarra Juarez and Miguel Angel Martinez of Richfield, was born June 1, 2019.

Maisie Reign Riggen, daughter of Kelsey Roxane Reynolds and Timothy James Riggen of Twin Falls, was born June 2, 2019.

Bonnie Manuel Aguilar Rivas, son of Janine Lizeth Rivas Carrillo and Bonifacio Aguilar Gonzales of Gooding, was born June 3, 2019.

