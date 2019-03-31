St. Luke’s Jerome
Jayden Juarez, son of Elsa D. and Misael Juarez of Shoshone, was born March 25, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Emery Rae Wells, daughter of Zena Rae and Bradyn Scott Wells of Hazelton, was born March 20, 2019.
Kiri Anne Runyan, daughter of Susana and Zachary Wade Runyan of Castleford, was born March 20, 2019.
Harvest Dawn Searcy, daughter of Sarah Marie and Nicholas Martin Searcy of Twin Falls, was born March 21, 2019.
Jordyn Davis Teeter, son of Carrie Ann and Jaye Teeter of Jerome, was born March 22, 2019.
Leona Kathryn Sears, daughter of Karlena Leona Suter and Dustin Lee Sears of Jerome, was born March 22, 2019.
Jameson Talor Lundstrom, son of Cheyann Mardell Lundstrom and Talor John Lundstrom of Jerome, was born March 22, 2019.
Cheyenne Elizabeth Gadd, daughter of Megan Sarah and David Mark Gadd of Twin Falls, was born March 24, 2019.
Ethan Hasiel Canez Juarez, son of Briceida Elizabeth Juarez Sanchez and Misael Martin Canez Sierras of Gooding, was born March 25, 2019.
Shray Rai, son of Gunja and Janga Rai of Twin Falls, was born March 25, 2019.
Braxton Dean Brown, son of Alyssa Morgan Olson and Brenden Dean Brown of Elko, Nev., was born March 26, 2019.
Zophia Amelia Andrade, daughter of Kalissa Rose Andrade Borrayo and Miguel Emilio Andrade Borrayo of Kimberly, was born March 26, 2019.
Briella Mae Olmos, daughter of Joeylyn Michelle Carr and Izaiah “J” Olmos of Twin Falls, was born March 27, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.