St. Luke’s Jerome

Leeland Khole Rallison, son of Trinittina Johnson and Courtney Rallison of Jerome, was born March 6, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

MacKinnlee Hope Jean Thomas, daughter of Kimberley Marie Truscott and Malachi Nathaniel Thomas of Twin Falls, was born March 7, 2019.

Kazley Ann-Marie Benavidez, daughter of Destiny Ann Hoffman and Kyler Paul Benavidez of Twin Falls, was born March 7, 2019.

Colt Waylon-Dean Green, son of Kristina Lynn and Daniel James Green of Burley, was born March 7, 2019.

LeiLani Daleyza Trujillo, daughter of Cindy Perez and Pablo Trujillo-Ayon of Wendell, was born March 8, 2019.

Jex Thorson Mace, son of Katrina Larene and Mark Allen Mace of Burley, was born March 9, 2019.

Lillian Belle Kreft, daughter of Danielle Kreft and Tyler James David Kreft of Filer, was born March 9, 2019.

Huxon William Ciocca, son of Erica Bryce Ciocca and Russell Paul Ciocca of Jerome, was born March 10, 2019.

Gabriel Von Webb, son of Rebecca Kari and Colten D. Webb of Twin Falls, was born March 10, 2019.

Karson Devon Allen, son of Cassie Jane Mills and Jason Reed Allen of Twin Falls, was born March 10, 2019.

Hadley Lynne Wight, daughter of Jamie Lynne and Riley Jay Wight of Kimberly, was born March 11, 2019.

Saphyire Autumn Kinard, daughter of Amber Dianne Carter and Joshua Paul Kinard of Twin Falls, was born March 11, 2019.

Rayden Jay Wakley, son of Rebecca Anne and Kevin Ben Wakley of Twin Falls, was born March 12, 2019.

Emilia Beatriz Nelsen, daughter of Velia Nelsen and Matthew Frederick Nelsen of Jerome, was born March 13, 2019.

