Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Aigean Orinlee Chisum, son of Brittanie Chisum and Robert Eboli of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 16, 2020.

Olivia Jane West, daughter of Gwen and Jon West of Jerome, was born Sept. 18, 2020.

Gael Mathias Hurtado, son of Maria Yecenia and Luis Fernando Hurtado of Shoshone, was born Sept. 18, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic ValleyLachlan Lee Phoenix Sanders, daughter of Jessica Sanders and Samuel Sanders of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 16, 2020.

Evalynn Tosha Sears, daughter of Karlena Sears and Dustin Sears of Jerome, was born Sept. 16, 2020.

Julieana Ortega Sanchez, daughter of Sonya Ortega and Jorge A. Ortega of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 17, 2020.

Brexton Duncan Munn, son of Jennifer Munn and Duncan Munn of Kimberly, was born Sept. 18, 2020.

Octavia Rose Rockwell, daugher of Tiffanie Rockwell and David Rockwell of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 18, 2020.