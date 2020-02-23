Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Ruby Nicole Baeza, daughter of Lisa Hernandez and Ruben Baeza of Jerome, was born Feb. 12, 2020.
Izzobella May Maree Rosin, daughter of Elizabeth Ann Smittle of Jerome, was born Feb. 16, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Felix Victor Neibaur, son of Lynette and Christopher Neibaur of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 11, 2020.
Eliza Kaye Daley, daughter of Elizabeth and Jacob Daley of Buhl, was born Feb. 12, 2020.
Emily Rose Hudelson, daughter of Katie Wallis and Dennis Hudelson of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 12, 2020.
Theodore Roy Larsen, son of Jessica and Brier Larsen of Buhl, was born Feb. 12, 2020.
Mark Spencer Likes, son of Bethanie Jacobson and Patrick Likes of Filer, was born Feb. 12, 2020.
Malorie Goddard, daughter of Erica and Joshua Goddard of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 13, 2020.
Hunter McKoy Duncan, son of Kristin Duncan and Brandon Duncan of Kimberly, was born Feb. 13, 2020.
Ridge Fritz Badders, son of Sabrina D. Badders and Austin J. Badders of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 13, 2020.
Owen Thomas Ashenbrener, son of Samantha and Rudy Ashenbrener of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 14, 2020.
Zander Elliott Anderson, son of Vanessa Anderson of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 14, 2020.
Eloisa Gonzalez, daughter of Lezett Canchola and Michael Gonzalez of Gooding, was born Feb. 15, 2020.
Willie James Runyan and Leroy James Runyan, twin sons of Chelsea Gerritsen and Channing Runyan of Buhl, were born Feb. 15, 2020.
McKade Kendall Johnson, son of Jessica and Weston Johnson of Kimberly, was born Feb. 16, 2020.
Skyler Dean Hamilton-Holland, son of Jaden Lee Hamilton and Trevor Dean Holland of Richfield, was born Feb. 17, 2020.
Theodora Rae Joan Squyres, daughter of Sara King and Joshua Squyres of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 18, 2020.
Ivory Rae Cortez, daughter of Lyndsey and Ernesto Cortez of Elko, Nevada, was born Feb. 18, 2020.
Willow Louise Jensen, daughter of Carly Jordan Jensen and Joseph Jared Jensen of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 18, 2020.
Zalina Andrea Levdanskiy, daughter of Kristina and Andrey Levdanskiy of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 18, 2020.
Xavier Juarez, son of Vanessa Gomez and Christian Juarez of Wendell, was born Feb. 19, 2020.