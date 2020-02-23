Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Ruby Nicole Baeza, daughter of Lisa Hernandez and Ruben Baeza of Jerome, was born Feb. 12, 2020.

Izzobella May Maree Rosin, daughter of Elizabeth Ann Smittle of Jerome, was born Feb. 16, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Felix Victor Neibaur, son of Lynette and Christopher Neibaur of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 11, 2020.

Eliza Kaye Daley, daughter of Elizabeth and Jacob Daley of Buhl, was born Feb. 12, 2020.

Emily Rose Hudelson, daughter of Katie Wallis and Dennis Hudelson of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 12, 2020.

Theodore Roy Larsen, son of Jessica and Brier Larsen of Buhl, was born Feb. 12, 2020.

Mark Spencer Likes, son of Bethanie Jacobson and Patrick Likes of Filer, was born Feb. 12, 2020.

Malorie Goddard, daughter of Erica and Joshua Goddard of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 13, 2020.

Hunter McKoy Duncan, son of Kristin Duncan and Brandon Duncan of Kimberly, was born Feb. 13, 2020.

