{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Julian Alberto Torres Melendez, son of Desiree Torres Melendez and Jose Alberto Torres Melendez of Jerome, was born Sept. 25, 2019.

Stella Ray Pearl Yost, daughter of Melissa and Kohl Yost of Jerome, was born Sept. 27, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Charlee Aiely McLain, daughter of Aspyn Marie and William Riely McLain of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 26, 2019.

Hudson Jett Bailey, son of Morgan Paige and Terrell Kyle Bailey of Filer, was born Sept. 26, 2019.

Lukas Jacob Neilson, son of Destiny Orion McEwen and Jacob Timothy Neilson of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 27, 2019.

Everly Shirleen Burt, daughter of Shawnee Lynn and Ryan Guynn Burt of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 27, 2019.

Ivy Ray Casner, daughter of Sierra Rose Webb and Scott Lee Casner of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 27, 2019.

Christ-El Bituka Imani, son of Gloria Semandwa Sifa and Dela Bituka of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 27, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ariana Luna Ceja, daughter of Yoana Lisset Ceja and Victor A. Ceja of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 27, 2019.

Jack Isrial Martinez-Schipper, son of Crystal Schipper and Jamin Lee Schipper of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 28, 2019.

Lukas Garner Lively, son of Mary Elisabeth and Markus Levi Lively of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 28, 2019.

Gerardo Torres, son of Celia Gil-Regalado and Gerardo Torres-Escobedo of Shoshone, was born Sept. 28, 2019.

Marshall Paul Vito, son of Marissa Elaine and Mathew Anthony Vito of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 30, 2019.

Yhonny Yandell Flores-Camayo, son of Elena Jessica Camayo-Flores and Moises Flores Velazquez of Jerome, was born Sept. 30, 2019.

Jack Brooks Moser and Indie Ruth Moser, twins, son and daughter of Kirsten and Brooks Moser of Kimberly, were born Sept. 30, 2019.

Roland Eugene Rich, son of Mikayla Genevieve Saunders and Jonathan Howard Rich of Buhl, was born Oct. 1, 2019.

Gwendolyn Rose O’Neal, daughter of Sheila Revai and Matthew O’Neal of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 1, 2019.

JuliaDawn Concepcion Ward, daughter of Dianna Concepcion Ward and David Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 1, 2019.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments