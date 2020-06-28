Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Ana Rosa Gomez Cortez, daughter of Mirtha Cortez and Esau Gomez of Jerome, was born June 16, 2020.
Maria Marie Wray, daughter of Destiny and Jonathan Wray of Buhl, was born June 22, 2020.
Daniela Esmeralda, daughter of Jesus Milagros Roman Meza and Carlos Daniel Renteria Flores of Jerome, was born June 22, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Alina Lynn Thompson, daughter of Kimberly C. Graybeal and Robert W. Thompson of Twin Falls, was born June 18, 2020.
Louella Mae Sturgeon, daughter of Ashley Haskins and Ryan Sturgeon of Hansen, was born June 18, 2020.
Ryder Sky Krautheim, daughter of Catherine (Katie) Krautheim of Twin Falls, was born June 18, 2020.
Aubrey Anna Mingo, daughter of Kaitlyn and Brendan Mingo of Twin Falls, was born June 19, 2020.
Claire Sultania Duncan, daughter of Elizabeth and Derek Duncan of Twin Falls, was born June 19, 2020.
Mateo Nicolas Valencia Pichardo, son of Guadalupe Pichardo and Juan Valencia of Jerome, was born June 19, 2020.
Ashton Drako Machacek Cottom, son of Kimberly Blodgett of Kimberly, was born June 19, 2020.
Adiley Mae Gaumer, daughter of Meghan Richens and Greg Gaumer of Buhl, was born June 20, 2020.
Jonah Lee Green, son of Amber and Connor Green of Filer, was born June 20, 2020.
Eliana Eulalia Figueroa, daughter of Luz Quintero and Eulogio Figueroa of Jerome, was born June 21, 2020.
Eleanor Renee Boguslawski, daughter of Cheyenne Renee and Thomas Alan Boguslawski of Jerome, was born June 21, 2020.
