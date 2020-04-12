Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Murphy Jane Ward, daughter of Mia Delavan and Daniel Guinn Ward of Hailey, was born April 3, 2020.
Amara Moizetta Miller, daughter of Alexis Maryann Miller of Jerome, was born April 3, 2020.
Thomas Schutte, son of Amy and Ryan Schutte of Twin Falls, was born April 6, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Sterling Jaxson Osterhout and Lacie Kaye Osterhout, twins, son and daughter of TiaLisa Osterhout and Justin Osterhout of Twin Falls, were born March 31, 2020.
Clara DeLee Ward, daughter of Rachel and Mark Ward of Kimberly, was born April 1, 2020.
Maliyah Garcia, daughter of Desiree Prieto and Jose Garcia of Jerome, was born April 1, 2020.
Eli Merrick Jacobsen, son of Andrea Jacobsen and Robert Bordwell of Twin Falls, was born April 2, 2020.
Landon James Case, son of Tori Ann and Kevin Case of Richfield, was born April 2, 2020.
Ronin Samuel Eugene Hall, son of Elizabeth and Jeremiah Hall of Twin Falls, was born April 3, 2020.
Ruby LeeAnn Everson, daughter of Chere Ann and Brad Richard Everson of Twin Falls, was born April 3, 2020.
Brielle Sylvia Witkowski, daughter of Emily and Michael Witkowski of Twin Falls, was born April 3, 2020.
Ian Scott Gilbert, son of Katelyn and DJ Gilbert of Twin Falls, was born April 5, 2020.
Bodie Craig Casperson, son of Tessa Swindell and Brock Casperson of Kimberly, was born April 5, 2020.
Jelena Eloisa Vazquez, daughter of Nasaria Cuellar and Luis Junior Vazquez of Twin Falls, was born April 6, 2020.
Samson Slade Wise, son of Jade Paula Wise and Johnathon McIntire Wise of Kimberly, was born April 6, 2020.
Jaidah Chester, daughter of Jessica and Jay Chester of Filer, was born April 7, 2020.
