Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Murphy Jane Ward, daughter of Mia Delavan and Daniel Guinn Ward of Hailey, was born April 3, 2020.

Amara Moizetta Miller, daughter of Alexis Maryann Miller of Jerome, was born April 3, 2020.

Thomas Schutte, son of Amy and Ryan Schutte of Twin Falls, was born April 6, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley​

Sterling Jaxson Osterhout and Lacie Kaye Osterhout, twins, son and daughter of TiaLisa Osterhout and Justin Osterhout of Twin Falls, were born March 31, 2020.

​Clara DeLee Ward, daughter of Rachel and Mark Ward of Kimberly, was born April 1, 2020.

Maliyah Garcia, daughter of Desiree Prieto and Jose Garcia of Jerome, was born April 1, 2020.

Eli Merrick Jacobsen, son of Andrea Jacobsen and Robert Bordwell of Twin Falls, was born April 2, 2020.

Landon James Case, son of Tori Ann and Kevin Case of Richfield, was born April 2, 2020.