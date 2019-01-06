St. Luke’s Jerome
Daniel James Sharpe, son of Kaylynn and Grant Sharpe of Jerome, was born Dec. 26, 2018.
Max Dewitt Marshall, son of Samantha and Benjamin Marshall of Jerome, was born Dec. 27, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Hudson Troy Vitek Hobdey, son of Angela Marie Vitek and Joshua Reed Hobdey of Gooding, was born Dec. 27, 2018.
Challis Ann Jones, daughter of Breyana Michelle Burk and Mathew Ross Jones of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 27, 2018.
Anisa Cerimovic, daughter of Almina and Fahrudin Cerimovic of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 27, 2018.
Gemma Summer Briggs, daughter of Jewel Andrea Gifford and Wallace Lyle Briggs of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 28, 2018.
Allyson Milagros Tarango, daughter of Sanjuana Sarabia and Carlos Arturo Tarango of Buhl, was born Dec. 29, 2018.
Bodi Ron Aardema, son of Brittney Drew Aardema and Evan Frans Aardema of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 30, 2018.
Ryver Moon Gonzalez, daughter of Ocha Dawn Blunt and Albert Dakota Gonzalez of Jerome, was Dec. 31, 2018.
Nyla Jacquie Gomez, daughter of Julia Jami and Francisco Javier Gomez of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 31, 2018.
Tatianna Fernanda Estrada Torres, daughter of Ana Cristina Torres Vargas and Eduardo Estrada of Wendell, was born Dec. 31, 2018.
Andrey James Miranda, son of Annette Louise Miranda and Howard Embry of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 2, 2019.
Henry Scott Ruhter, son of Cara Janel and Benjamin Scott Ruhter of Jerome, was born Jan. 3, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.