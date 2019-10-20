{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Freyja Dianna Eldredge, daughter of Desiree Green and Gary Eldredge of Kimberly, was born Oct. 13, 2019.

Gwen Terese Keiscome, daughter of Jessica and Keith Keiscome of Wendell, was born Oct. 14, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Bella Vee Jewell, daughter of Courtney Brooke McCombs and Jeffrey Lloyd Jewell of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 9, 2019.

Zayden Anthony Sams, son of Tiffany Shalene Neal and Raphael Anthony Roy Roque of Wendell, was born Oct. 10, 2019.

Fallon Daario Mack, son of Megan Alexis and Brett Patrick Mack of Kimberly, was born Oct. 11, 2019.

Ariana Peralta, daughter of Mari Lus Martinez and Alvaro Peralta of Jerome, was born Oct. 11, 2019.

Jonah Axel Nielson, son of Andrea and Brent Bradford Nielson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 11, 2019,

Willow Mae Phillips, daughter of Lilyth May Fearheller and Tristian Chance Phillips of Buhl, was born Oct. 11, 2019.

Aslan Alexander Ray Velis, son of Asia Alyse Eboli and Dylan Joseph Velis of Jackpot, Nevada, was born Oct. 14, 2019.

Kingsley Elian Hetemi, son of Maria Dela luz Hurtado and Burhan Hetemi of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 14, 2019.

Maricela Gonzalez Duarte, daughter of Paulina Diaz-Duarte and Edgar Armando Gonzalez of Wendell, was born Oct. 14, 2019.

Jonah Palomino, son of Elissa Leanne and Ruben Carlos Palomino of Hailey, was born Oct. 14, 2019.

Pete Bounds, son of Tashina Sawin and Daniel Bounds of Buhl, was born Oct. 15, 2019.

Falon Jay Hunt, son of Toni Louise and Clinton William Hunt of Paul, was born Oct. 15, 2019.

Lennox Jordan James Pehrson, daughter of Kiara Hope and Jordan Aaron Pehrson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 16, 2019.

